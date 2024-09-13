GIFT a SubscriptionGift
House wall collapses in Delhi's Nabi Karim area, two rescued

The official said that two persons were rescued but a few people were fear trapped under the debris of the wall

Published - September 13, 2024 09:42 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

Amidst rains in several parts of the national capital, a wall of the house collapsed in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area on Friday (September 13, 2024) morning leaving a few people trapped there, official said.

A call regarding the incident was received at 7 a.m. and three fire tenders were pressed into service, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

The official said that two persons were rescued but a few people were fear trapped under the debris of the wall.

The fire officials, local police and other rescue teams were on the spot.

The rescued operation was underway, the official said.

