House panel flags layoffs of hospital data entry operators

December 29, 2022 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

The Committee of Petitions of the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday noted that data entry operators of many Delhi government-run hospitals have been fired, leading to long queues as handwritten registration cards are being made.

Similarly, the committee said that several welfare projects of the Delhi government are being ‘repeatedly obstructed’ by the State’s Finance Department. “Officers of the Finance Department are placing needless roadblocks on projects of various departments that have seriously impacted the development of the national capital,” an official statement said.

“Hospitals in Delhi have been without data entry operators for six months and this has been creating chaos,” AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, who is a member of the committee, said.

The committee questioned senior officials on why data entry operators were terminated without any alternative. “Most hospitals have also removed Data Entry Operators (DEO) as the Finance Department was causing issues in disbursal of salaries. Now they have said that another department of the government will decide on how many DEOs are to be there in each hospital. Why didn’t you continue with existing data entry operators till the study is done by the Administrative Reforms Department on how many data entry operators are needed?” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

“The Committee of Petitions has noted with strong displeasure that the Finance Department obstructed two projects of Health Department, and one each of Delhi Jal Board and Social Welfare Department in the recent past,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

He said that the Delhi Jal Board’s funds have also been ‘frivolously’ withheld by the Finance Department for the last six months, which has derailed essential projects like the Yamuna cleaning, drinking water pipelines and sewer laying.

AAP vs. officials

The attack on officials comes on the backdrop of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia attacking the L-G V.K. Saxena over alleged bypassing of the elected government and its Cabinet and urging him to take “corrective” steps.

“Your office has of late resorted to the practice of calling for files from various departments through their respective Secretaries, the Chief Secretary and transacting business thereon such as approving the issuance of notifications etc., completely bypassing the Minister concerned as also the Cabinet,” Mr. Sisodia said in the letter to the L-G last week.

Since Mr. Saxena became the city’s new L-G in May, the AAP and Mr. Saxena have been locked in a battle over the city’s administration.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the BJP respects the Assembly committees, but the way the AAP leaders have been “misusing” these committees for promoting their political agenda shocks everyone.

“Mr. Bhardwaj and other leaders should understand that Kejriwal government’s hasty decisions of enrolling contractual employees without obtaining prior administrative and financial approval is responsible for today’s situation where thousands of employees are suffering due to delay in salary release. It would be better if Kejriwal government sits down and administratively sort out the issue,” he said.

Old age pension

The committee also pulled up officials for non-payment of old age pension and directed officials to find a permanent solution. The committee had summoned officials of the Finance Department as well as the Social Welfare Department.

Delhi government officials have informed that pension to over 32,000 beneficiaries are pending as pension sent to their bank accounts ‘bounced back’ due to different technical or procedural issues, including delinking of Aadhaar card from bank account and wrong IFSC number.

But AAP MLAs, who are members of the committee, said many have not been getting the pension since 2020. “For two years some people have not got their pension. Some of them are cancer patients and their pension is also stuck,” said Akhilesh Pati Tripathi, Chairman of the committee.

Mr. Bharadwaj said that last time the committee had discussed another issue on the salaries and medical tests of the doctors of mohalla clinics of the Health Department, the committee had come to know that there was a delay on the part of the Finance Department. “Today again such an instance has come to the fore when the Finance Department creates such situations that the file circulates between departments like a football for three months,” he said.

He said that the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department should be sensitive about the matter. “There is only one clear reason for the elderly not getting pension, that out of ₹2,000, ₹200 comes from the Centre. And that ₹200 has not come since one and a half years,” he added.