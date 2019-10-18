House of Ansari’s son raided

A team of Uttar Pradesh ATS conducted a raid at the house of Abbas Ansari, the son of don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, the police said on Thursday.

A senior Delhi police officer confirmed that an ATS team carried out a search and seizure exercise, but they are not aware of the recoveries made by the U.P. police. It was a two-day-long raid, they said.

An U.P. police officer said that a case under the Arms Act was registered against Mr. Abbas in Lucknow who procured the licence of a double-barrel gun in 2012 from Lucknow but later moved to Delhi and used it to get other weapons, without informing the police.

During the raid, 4,431 cartridges and six guns were seized from the house, the U.P. police said.