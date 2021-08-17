House help killed in robbery incident

NEW DELHI

Main accused identified, manhunt on; jewellery, cash missing

A house help was killed in a robbery incident in Central Delhi’s Patel Nagar on Sunday evening, the police said on Monday.

DCP (Central) Jasmeet Singh said the victim has been identified as Sarita (35). The police received a PCR call at 5.30 p.m. stating that a house help was injured during a robbery incident in a house in east Patel Nagar.

On reaching the spot, the police were told that the incident happened when some labourers were working inside the house and Sarita was in the kitchen. At that time, the owners had left the house for lunch.

They had told Sarita to leave the house only after the labourers finished their job.

“When the owners returned, they found the help lying on the floor,” Mr. Singh said, adding that she was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead.

The police said cash and jewellery are missing from the house.

Based on a complaint, a case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery), 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered. Teams are looking for the absconding accused.

A senior officer said two main accused and their wives have been identified and they were known to the family for over three years, the police added.