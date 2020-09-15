House committee furious after Facebook India V-P’s no-show

‘A final warning will be given, action will be taken if official fails to appear again’

Facebook India’s vice-president and managing director Ajit Mohan did not appear before a Delhi Assembly Committee on Peace and Harmony on Tuesday despite being summoned via notice. The panel is looking into Facebook’s alleged role in the north-east Delhi riots.

Role in riots

Committee chairman Raghav Chadha said Facebook India officials had “objected” to the summons notice. “Refusing to appear before the committee is contempt of the Delhi Assembly. Your refusal to appear before the committee is an attempt to conceal crucial facts in relation to Facebook’s role in the February 2020 Delhi communal violence. This shows that Facebook has something to hide. This shows that Facebook is running away from this committee and allegations on Facebook’s role in Delhi riots may not be completely baseless,” Mr. Chadha said.

The committee is looking into alleged “deliberate and intentional” inaction by Facebook to contain “hateful content”. On August 31, the committee said that prima facie it seemed that Facebook had a role in the riots and it should be treated as a co-accused.

Last week, the committee sent a notice summoning Mr. Mohan to appear before the committee on Tuesday.

“We respectfully object to the notice and request you to recall it,” Mr. Chadha quoted a letter sent by Facebook to the committee.

“They [Facebook] have told the committee to withdraw the notice since a Parliament committee on information and technology is looking into the matter and we [Delhi Assembly Committee] should not interfere in the issue. They have also said that since the issue is related to law and order and IT Act passed by Parliament, we should not interfere in the issue,” he said.

The committee has decided to give a “final warning” to Facebook and one more chance will be given to Mr. Mohan to appear before the panel. “In the event of subsequent default, the committee shall be constrained to invoke its power to initiate breach of privilege proceedings against Facebook India and thus inviting penal jurisdiction of the House among others,” said Mr. Chadha.