House collapses in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar, occupants feared trapped

Published - September 18, 2024 10:58 am IST - New Delhi

The official said that a few occupants of the building are feared trapped

A few people are feared trapped in the debris of a house that collapsed in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) morning, officials said.

According to an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call reporting the collapse was received at 9.11 a.m., following which five fire tenders were sent to the spot.

The official said that a few occupants of the building are feared trapped.

“Rescue teams, including personnel from Delhi Police, have arrived at the scene, and the rescue operation is currently underway,” he added.

