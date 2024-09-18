GIFT a SubscriptionGift
House collapses in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar, occupants feared trapped

The official said that a few occupants of the building are feared trapped

Published - September 18, 2024 10:58 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

A few people are feared trapped in the debris of a house that collapsed in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) morning, officials said.

According to an official of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call reporting the collapse was received at 9.11 a.m., following which five fire tenders were sent to the spot.

The official said that a few occupants of the building are feared trapped.

“Rescue teams, including personnel from Delhi Police, have arrived at the scene, and the rescue operation is currently underway,” he added.

September 18, 2024

