ADVERTISEMENT

Hotels to go traditional to welcome G-20 delegates 

September 01, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

Satvika Mahajan

Several leading hotels in the national capital are preparing to welcome G-20 delegates with traditional Indian rituals, which according to them will put a spotlight on the country’s culture and hospitality.

Taj Palace general manager Nayan Seth said the hotel’s menu will feature delicacies prepared from millets. An array of global dishes will be prepared, Mr. Seth added. He said the guests will be welcomed with traditional ceremonies in the hotel’s iconic lobby.

Other hotels in the city are also planning to offer food that will include a number of delicacies made from millets. Satyajeet Krishnan, area director (operations and general manager), Taj Mahal Hotel, said, “Our hotel will showcase incredible flavours of India with special emphasis on the use of millets in the culinary offerings.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Many hotels are planning to welcome their guests with lotuses and marigolds. Special wellness and yoga sessions will also be planned for the guests.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US