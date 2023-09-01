Hotels to go traditional to welcome G-20 delegates 

September 01, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

Several leading hotels in the national capital are preparing to welcome G-20 delegates with traditional Indian rituals, which according to them will put a spotlight on the country’s culture and hospitality.

Taj Palace general manager Nayan Seth said the hotel’s menu will feature delicacies prepared from millets. An array of global dishes will be prepared, Mr. Seth added. He said the guests will be welcomed with traditional ceremonies in the hotel’s iconic lobby.

Other hotels in the city are also planning to offer food that will include a number of delicacies made from millets. Satyajeet Krishnan, area director (operations and general manager), Taj Mahal Hotel, said, “Our hotel will showcase incredible flavours of India with special emphasis on the use of millets in the culinary offerings.”

Many hotels are planning to welcome their guests with lotuses and marigolds. Special wellness and yoga sessions will also be planned for the guests.

