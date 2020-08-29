Hotel revenues in Capital drop 44% during Jan.-July

NEW DELHI

29 August 2020 00:13 IST

Industry gets some sort of respite after easing of the lockdown restrictions

Hit hard by the outbreak of pandemic, the Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) in Delhi has declined by 44.3% during the January-July 2020 period as compared to the same period in the previous year, according to JLL India Hotels and Hospitality Group.

While noting that this decline is modest as compared to major cities in India, it added that the city’s RevPAR is slowly rising as the Central and State governments have gradually eased the lockdown restrictions, combined with international repatriation flights and some domestic travel helping recovery.

“Delhi’s hotel demand is driven by corporate business travel, government and judiciary linked travel and leisure segment travel. Out of these, government, judiciary and administration linked travel will likely come back sooner followed by business-critical travel,” Jaideep Dang, Managing Director, Hotels & Hospitality Group (India), JLL, said.

The company added that hotels are now receiving several inquiries for weddings and social events with limited gatherings, within the allowed limit of 50 people per function. While many hotel venues have been pre-booked for weddings in November, food and beverage service is being revamped with the removal of buffets and introduction of pre-plated meals, online delivery listings as well as delivery of do-it-yourself (DIY) meal kits.

“Many hotels are trying to find alternative sources of income such as converting meeting rooms into co-working spaces or leasing business centres to corporates for short-term contracts,” it added.

The company added that Delhi has always been a strong hospitality market and hotel owners expect a faster recovery in comparison to other major cities. “There are very few high-ticket hotel assets on sale in the city. But we do not expect distress sales in the market yet, since most owners are having strong balance sheets and are optimistic about the sector’s recovery,” it said.