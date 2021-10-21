Hotel employee held with 90 kg firecrackers

New Delhi

The Delhi police have arrested a 26-year-old man, an employee of a five-star hotel, for allegedly possessing 90 kg firecrackers, which he had planned to sell, in central Delhi’s Jama Masjid area.

Constable Dharmender and assistant sub-inspector P.R. Patnayak arrested the accused, identified as Mohd. Azim, along with a plastic bag containing 90 kg firecrackers on Tuesday.

The accused is a resident of Dharampura in Jama Masjid area, the police said, adding that he has been booked under Section 286 (acting rashly or negligently with an explosive substance to endanger human life) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of the Indian Explosive Act.

Significantly, the DPCC had banned the sale and possession of firecrackers in the NCR.