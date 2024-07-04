ADVERTISEMENT

‘Hotbed of corruption’: BJP questions AAP for ‘cost overrun’ in construction of additional block at Lok Nayak Hospital

Updated - July 04, 2024 11:32 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 11:18 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The under-construction wing at Lok Nayak Hospital. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

The BJP on Wednesday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over allegations of corruption in the construction of an additional block at Delhi government-run Lok Nayak Hospital, calling it a “well-thought out scam”.

“The LNJP Hospital extension scam is a well-thought out scam planned by the then-Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satyendar Jain. Our inquiry reveals that Mr. Jain, instead of giving a fixed tender, gave tenders on rate-contract basis,” said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

Manish Sisodia and Atishi, who occupied the post after Mr. Jain’s arrest in a money laundering case, were “well aware” of the scam, he said, adding that every time the price of constructing the building escalated, the relevant file was put before their desk.

“It is shocking to see that even as the Public Works Department (PWD) and Health Department have totally failed Delhiites, the concerned Ministers are engaged in dirty blame game politics and seem to have time for everything except improving the performance of their department,” he said, adding that the PWD is a “hotbed of corruption”.

AAP declined to respond to The Hindu’s requests for a comment.

On Tuesday, Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena had asked the Vigilance Department to request the Central Vigilance Commission to probe a “cost overrun” of ₹670 crore in the construction of the additional block at Lok Nayak Hospital. While the PWD attributed the cost overruns to the increase in the scope of work, it was found that while the scope increased by 8.61%, the cost increased by 143%, Raj Niwas officials had said.

