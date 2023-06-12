Hot week ahead, no rain expected this week in Delhi, says IMD

June 12, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

:

The city is likely to experience a hot week, with temperatures expected to hover around the 40 degrees Celsius mark. Monday and Tuesday are likely to see a maximum of 43 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 38.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal. The weather department said no rain is expected during the week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT