ADVERTISEMENT

Hot week ahead, no rain expected this week in Delhi, says IMD

June 12, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Women at a lawn in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Manvender Vashist Lav

:

The city is likely to experience a hot week, with temperatures expected to hover around the 40 degrees Celsius mark. Monday and Tuesday are likely to see a maximum of 43 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 38.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal. The weather department said no rain is expected during the week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / weather

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US