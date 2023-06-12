HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hot week ahead, no rain expected this week in Delhi, says IMD

June 12, 2023 01:41 am | Updated 01:41 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Women at a lawn in New Delhi on Sunday.

Women at a lawn in New Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Manvender Vashist Lav

:

The city is likely to experience a hot week, with temperatures expected to hover around the 40 degrees Celsius mark. Monday and Tuesday are likely to see a maximum of 43 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. The maximum temperature on Sunday was 38.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the normal. The weather department said no rain is expected during the week.

Related Topics

Delhi / weather

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.