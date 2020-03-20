Hostellers in a catch-22 situation as varsities ask them to leave

EW DELHI

Question before them is whether to travel home and expose themselves to COVID-19 or stay back and tide over the crisis

As universities are issuing advisories to clear out hostels, students are stuck in a catch-22 situation: whether they should travel home exposing themselves to COVID-19 or stay back and tide over the situation.

Ananya, a student at Jawaharlal Nehru University, said she felt unsafe taking public transport to her home town in Bihar’s Buxar due to the rising cases but preferred reaching home than being stranded in Delhi as her hostel was being vacated.

“We were advised to vacate hostels but the ones choosing to stay back were asked to give “genuine reasons” for their decision. We have also been asked to clear all mess bills till January. It is inevitable that the movement within the campus might be restricted soon which would put the hostellers in a fix,” she said.

Residents of Hindu College’s girls hostel resisted on grounds of fear of exposing themselves to the virus when they were being compelled to vacate the hostels. The hostel committee held meetings to discuss the feasible options and later gave a choice to stay. While most rooms are unoccupied, a few students are held back due to academic reasons.

“Hostel felt safe until I started getting anxious about the construction workers and janitors who had no restrictions on movements. It made more sense to me to take a train now rather than face a situation of complete public transport shutdown and being stuck,” said Ujasha Tripathi, a student of Hindu College, who strongly agrees with the administration’s advice of vacating the premises.

Hostels of Ambedkar University which cater to a strength of 250 students is left with just 50 occupants because of reasons ranging from “no internet at home for online classes” to “hesitation to travel due to corona scare”. Many preferred stockpiling items of personal use and ready to eat food to avoid frequent outdoor visits.

JNUTA’s reaction

Reacting to JNU administration’s measures like closing eateries, advising students in hostels to return home, the JNU Teachers’ Association said that it was causing great hardship to students. “Reducing the number of functional messes may not be in the best interest of either the students, the protection of others on the campus or from the larger social point of view. Apart from creating hardship and even impossible to implement in the face of cancellations of trains and flights and financial constraints faced by students, these measures may actually increase the chances and scale of transmission of the virus within the university and outside,” the JNUTA said.

The teachers said that a large number of residents will be on the campus and the flow of essential commodities to them has to be maintained.