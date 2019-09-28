Hostel for NE students in JNU soon: Jitendra Singh

A 424-bed hostel for students from the north-eastern States will come up soon at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

Mr. Singh said that the first-of-its-kind hostel in JNU will have 224 rooms.

“Out of 224 rooms, 24 have been assigned for ‘Divyang’ students. The remaining rooms will be occupied by equal number of boys and girls,” the Minister said, launching a DoNER Ministry dashboard, a one-stop centre for information about north-eastern States.

He also discussed the status of the North Eastern Cultural and Information Centre to be set up in Dwarka. The estimated cost of the project is about ₹94 crore.

The centre will act as a cultural and convention or information hub of northeastern States, he added.