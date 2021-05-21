‘Hospitals must reserve beds for certain categories’

New Delhi

21 May 2021 23:53 IST

You can’t say no to PM or President: HC

The Delhi High Court said on Friday that there has to be reservation of beds in hospitals for treatment of certain categories of people such as the President and Prime Minister of the country.

A Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh made the remark while hearing a plea seeking a centralised and transparent system to help COVID-19 patients locate a bed in hospitals.

“We can understand if there are some beds which are not used, there will be such a situation. If the Prime Minister of India or the President needs treatment, you have to keep a bed reserved for him in a hospital. That category has to be there. You can’t say no,” the court stated.

Advertising

Advertising

Delhi resident Manjit Singh, who works in the hospitality industry, has said in his petition that in the current circumstances of health emergency, when demand for beds was more than their supply, “there should be some mechanism to ensure that allocation of beds to COVID-19 patients in the hospitals across the city is not arbitrary and unreasonable”.