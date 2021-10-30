Delhi

Hospitals may use beds reserved for COVID-19 cases for dengue patients: Delhi govt.

A municipal worker seen spraying anti mosquito spray, even as the dengue and malaria cases raising in New Delhi on October 28, 2021. File.   | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Delhi government has said that hospitals may use one-third of the beds reserved for coronavirus patients for those suffering from vector-borne diseases, if the need arises.

The order came in the wake of surge in cases of dengue in the capital.

Delhi has reported over 1,000 cases of dengue this year, with more than 280 cases logged in the last week, according to a civic report released on Monday.

Of the total number of dengue cases this season, 665 were recorded in the first 23 days of this month alone.

The city recorded its first death due to the vector-borne disease this season on October 18.

"It is observed that the number of cases of Dengue/Malaria/Chikunguniya are on a rise, with increasing demand of beds for these patients. Further many of the beds reserved for Covid cases are lying vacant due to the decline in number of Covid cases," the order issued on Friday read.

The health department directed the medical directors and medical superintendents of Delhi government run hospitals to use one third of the beds reserved for treating of COVID patients, including ICU beds, for treating people suffering from dengue, malaria and chikunguniya , if required.

Out of 10,594 beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the national capital, only 164 are occupied.


