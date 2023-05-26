ADVERTISEMENT

Hospital staffer arrested for molesting woman

May 26, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old hospital attendant was arrested for allegedly molesting a 43-year-old woman at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in north-east Delhi’s Taharpur, the police said on Thursday. 

The accused has been identified as Kunal Verma, a resident of Dayalpur. “The woman said she was asleep on the fifth floor of hospital, where her husband was seeking treatment, when the accused touched her inappropriately,” DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Information regarding the incident was received on Wednesday afternoon, the police said. In connection with the incident, the DCP said, a case has been registered at the GTB Enclave police station under IPC Sections 354 and 354A.

