Hospital staffer arrested for molesting woman

May 26, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - New Delhi

A 25-year-old hospital attendant was arrested for allegedly molesting a 43-year-old woman at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in north-east Delhi’s Taharpur, the police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Kunal Verma, a resident of Dayalpur. “The woman said she was asleep on the fifth floor of hospital, where her husband was seeking treatment, when the accused touched her inappropriately,” DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

Information regarding the incident was received on Wednesday afternoon, the police said. In connection with the incident, the DCP said, a case has been registered at the GTB Enclave police station under IPC Sections 354 and 354A.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.