Hospital occupancy rises, 91% beds still vacant

New Delhi

07 January 2022 01:05 IST

No Omicron patient in city has required oxygen or ventilator support yet: Minister

With the surge in COVID-19 cases in the Capital, the occupancy of hospital beds has also increased but 91.3% of the total 12,580 beds reserved for COVID patients are vacant as of Thursday, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

Delhi on Thursday reported 15,097 new cases over 24 hours, which is a jump of 41.5% in a day, said the bulletin. This is the highest number of new cases in more than seven months. The test positive rate increased to 15.34%, which is also the highest in seven months.

Six COVID-linked deaths

Six new COVID-related deaths were reported over 24 hours, taking the toll to 25,127. The number of active cases went up to 31,498 from 23,307 cases a day earlier.

Delhi is seeing a high number of infections as the highest number of tests in the country is being done in the Capital, said Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Some healthcare workers have also tested positive but their number is not alarming, he added.

The Minister said there is no need to panic about the Omicron variant as experts have also said that it is mild and less lethal.

“No one has died as a result of the new Omicron variant. Also, no Omicron patient has yet required oxygen or ventilator support,” Mr. Jain said.

A total of 1,091 COVID beds are occupied in city hospital. The Minister said though some ventilator beds are also occupied, as per official data, the patients have not required ventilator support.

He also said that the Delhi government is increasing the total number of beds every day.