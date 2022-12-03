Hope new councillors will put an end to our harassment, say street vendors

December 03, 2022 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST - New Delhi:

While many residents hope that the winning councillors will deliver on their promises of better sanitation, water supply and primary healthcare, street vendors such as Anil Kumar hope that the elected civic representatives will bring them relief from frequent eviction drives by civic officials and the police.

Mr. Kumar, who sells mobile accessories at Nehru Place, is a beneficiary of the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme.

He holds a letter of recommendation (LoR), under the scheme, which identifies him as a street vendor. “However, these documents do not stop the police and civic officers from harassing us. I received the LoR in August 2020. But my stock has been repeatedly seized by the authorities during their eviction drives. Street vendors are harassed routinely and forced to pay weekly bribes,” said Mr. Kumar, who is in his early 40s.

Looking for change

He added, “I feel that a change in the MCD [Municipal Corporation of Delhi] might bring a change for us and allow us to work with dignity.”

The PM SVANidhi scheme was launched by the Centre to help street vendors access affordable working capital loans to resume livelihood activities after the pandemic-induced lockdowns were eased.

Many believe that being authorised in a drive started by the erstwhile South Delhi Municipal Corporation in February to identify street vendors, which continues to be run by the now-unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), will prevent their harassment.

Barely 10 metres from the MCD headquarters at Minto Road, Mohamed Azad, 23, who sells juice from a pushcart, has been waiting to be covered in this drive for the past year.

According to the MCD, the process requires the vendors to register themselves online.

“The MCD workers, who promised to include me in the survey, never mentioned that the process has moved online,” he added.

A senior MCD official said that over 63,000 street vendors have been issued certificates of vending (CoV) in the drive.

But, Arbind Singh, who heads the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI), said the CoVs are “meaningless” as they do not mention the vending zone allotted to the vendors.

