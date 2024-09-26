Hooliganism, safety concerns forcing us to stay away from DU polls, say female students

The Miranda House Students’ Union on Wednesday said that a group of male students affiliated with the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) tried to barge into their college.

The incident happened while NSUI supporters were campaigning for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, voting for which is scheduled on Friday.

College principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said, “There was a skirmish at the gates, but the situation was brought under control by the police and the guards. Eventually, four students were allowed in (to campaign for the polls).”

While the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) described the incident as “shameful”, the NSUI claimed that the incident occurred when the ABVP supporters tried to prevent them from entering the college.

However, in a similar incident that happened last year, Miranda House students accused nearly 30 men of barging into their campus while campaigning for DUSU elections. For the August 2023 incident, the students had blamed supporters of the ABVP, which had termed the allegations “a propaganda by Left-wing students”.

‘False assurances’

Even as the student outfits distribute ‘pink pamphlets’, with promises for women voters, assuring them of a safer campus, more active internal complaints committees (ICCs), and menstrual leaves, female students term such assurances “hypocritical” and “tokenistic”, saying they feel unsafe during the election season with male campaigners throwing pamphlets at them, bursting firecrackers, and trying to forcefully enter their colleges in the garb of canvassing for votes. Some said hooliganism is the reason they do not vote during the DUSU elections.

In 2023, the voter turnout recorded in the student body polls was 42%. However, the university did not disclose the gender-wise break-up of the figure.

‘Money and muscle’

A group of first-year female students walking through the pamphlet-covered streets of Chhatra Marg said they were unsure of whether they would vote in the polls.

Khushi Pal, 21, said, “How do our voices matter when only candidates who have money and power reach the top? They talk about women’s safety, but their conduct is contradictory. A few days ago, I was in the rickshaw, and a group of men campaigning from their big cars kept honking at me, hoping that I would pay attention.”

Manvi Chaudhary from Motilal Nehru College said, “Complaints about harassment are common, but nobody really listens when something happens.” She added that even as the female candidates canvass for votes, they are often surrounded by men.

A DU college principal said the “male gaze” is prevalent throughout the election season.

Former women chiefs

Since 2008, the university has not seen a single woman DUSU president.

Alka Lamba, who served as the student body chief as an NSUI leader in 1995-1996, said, “When we were fighting and our voices were being heard, there were changes, which encouraged more women to participate.”

Amrita Dhawan, another ex-NSUI leader who served as the DUSU president in 2006-2007, said even though student parties are not discouraging female candidates, there has been a drop in women’s participation in the polls.

‘Flawed system’

“This may be because the political system has not contributed much for women over the past few years. There are still atrocities against female students. When society progresses and positive changes come about through policies, women feel like they would be able to contribute positively,” she said.

All three major players in the polls — ABVP, NSUI, and the Left panel comprising All India Students’ Union and Students’ Federation of India — have announced separate manifestos for female students.

The NSUI, which fielded three male students and a woman for the four central panel posts, released ‘Her Manifesto’ with four points, including up to 12 days of menstrual leaves per semester and functional ICCs.

The ABVP, which also has nominated three men and a female candidate, made several promises under a subhead titled ‘Women Empowerment’ in its main manifesto, including providing self-defence training to women.

The Left panel, which has put up three women and one man, has talked about providing gender-neutral toilets and conducting gender-sensitisation workshops across DU.