Hookah bar sealed in northeast Delhi’s Jhilmil area

October 09, 2023 01:16 am | Updated 01:16 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A hookah bar was sealed for allegedly employing underage girls and serving illicit liquor in northeast Delhi’s Jhilmil area, according to the police on Sunday.

A senior police officer said several complaints were received regarding illegal activities being carried out in hookah bars located in Shahdara district, following which teams were formed for a crackdown on such cases.

On October 5, the police raided Kaanch Club in Jhilmil Colony.

DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said the club had employed underage girls to serve liquor.

“Illicit liquor, hookah, tobacco packets and different illegal articles were seized from the spot. Legal action is being initiated under the Delhi Excise Act and COTPA Act,” the DCP said.

The hookah bar’s owners, Pramod and Gaurav, and manager Pankaj were also arrested.

