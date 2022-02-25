Hooda seeks restoration of old pension scheme in Haryana 

‘Congress will implement it if the current govt. doesn’t do so’

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has welcomed the decision of the Rajasthan government to accept the employees demand for old pension scheme and demanded that Haryana government should also restore it in the State.

Mr. Hooda, who was on a day-long visit to Panipat on Thursday, said the Jannayak Janata Party had promised to implement the old pension scheme in its manifesto and they must fulfil this promise. He said if the present government did not do this, the employees would be given the benefit of the old pension scheme when the Congress government was formed.

He also met delegations of employees’ union, resident welfare associations, Vyapar Mandal, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and anganwadi workers who submitted him memoranda of their demands. He promised to take up these demands in the upcoming Assembly session.

Non-implementation

Mr. Hooda said ASHAs and Anganwadi workers had been on the roads for a long time because the State government was not implementing the announcements made by it and the benefit of the announcement made by the Prime Minister was also not being given to them.

“The government should implement the announcement made by the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. If the present government backtracks then the demands of these workers will be accepted when our government is formed,” he assured.

Mr. Hooda said the Congress MLAs in the Assembly were ready to raise the issues of the people vigorously. “The accountability of the government will be fixed on every issue. An example of this has been seen even before the start of the Budget session. When the Congress Legislature Party held a meeting and announced to launch an all-out agitation against the exorbitant increase in ‘development fee’, the government had to bow down and take back its decision,” he said.