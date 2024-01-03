Hooda opposes law on hit-and-run cases in Nuh rally; eyes all five Muslim-dominated Assembly seats in Haryana

January 03, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - GURUGRAM:

Amid the nationwide strike of transporters against the increase in punishment in hit-and-run cases in the yet-to-be-implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said he opposed the manner and the format in which the law had been introduced.

“When the Congress returns to power, we will fix it so that no excesses are committed against the drivers,” Mr. Hooda said, speaking at a party workers’ meeting in the Muslim-dominated Nuh district, where a sizeable proportion of people work as truck drivers and helpers, including for agencies involved in ferrying construction material from the Aravali hills.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, set to replace the Indian Penal Code, drivers who cause serious road accidents due to negligent driving and run away without informing authorities face up to 10 years in prison or a fine of ₹7 lakh.

Referring to the communal violence in the region during the “Jalabhishek Yatra” in July last year, Mr. Hooda accused the ruling coalition of instigating violence. “It is the responsibility of the government to maintain law and order. Instead, the government fanned communal tensions. I congratulate the people of Mewat and the Khaps that showed wisdom and kept their brotherhood intact,” said Mr. Hooda, a two-time Chief Minister.

Congress won the three Assembly seats in the district — Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka, and Punhana — in the 2019 election, while the two other constituencies — Sohna (Gurugram) and Hathin (Palwal) — which also have a sizeable Muslim population went to the BJP. Mr. Hooda said Congress would form the government in the State if Nuh’s people promised to help the party win all five seats in the upcoming State election.

Mr. Hooda exhorted those present at the meeting to take the Congress’s message to every home under its new campaign, “Ghar Ghar Congress”.

Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed said the new law on hit-and-run cases had been brought without taking the stakeholders into confidence and demanded its review. He accused the ruling coalition in Haryana of pushing the district towards violence and creating communal tensions in the area. “While Nuh saw unprecedented development during the Congress’s rule, the BJP government tried to push it towards anarchy and violence by trying to disturb the communal harmony,” said Mr. Ahmed, deputy leader, Congress Legislature Party.