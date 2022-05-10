Hooda holds consultation with farmer leaders

May 10, 2022 21:30 IST

Ex-Haryana CM heads panel shaping Cong.’s proposals on agriculture-related issues in ‘Chintan Shivir’

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday held a meeting with several farmer leaders, including Jai Kisan Andolan leader Yogendra Yadav, in New Delhi to discuss various issues plaguing the farmers and the farm labourers.

The meeting was held as part of Mr. Hooda’s ongoing consultations with farmer leaders to prepare an agenda paper for the upliftment of farmers and agriculture for the party’s 'Nav-Sankalp Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur later this week.

Congress agenda

The farmer leaders from different States gave suggestions related to the prevailing farm crisis. Mr. Hooda assured that these would be included in the agenda of the Congress. Mr. Yadav welcomed the initiative and said that all parties, including the ruling BJP, should establish dialogue with the farmers. “It is very important to have a discussion on the issue of agriculture and these have to be discussed at all levels,” he said.

Mr. Hooda heads the committee shaping the party’s proposals on farmers and agriculture-related issues in a three-day Chintan Shivir. He told the media that even after the withdrawal of three farm laws due to the farmers' agitation, there were many issues the government continued to ignore.

“It is very important to discuss these issues deeply and to accept the demands of the farmers,” he said. He added that he was constantly holding discussions with farmers, farmer organisations, farmer leaders, agricultural experts and scientists and taking their suggestions to ensure that all aspects of the agrarian distress were brought to life.

He said that his close association with agrarian issues, initiatives of the past and conversations with stakeholders with varied perspectives was proving to be beneficial. A working committee of Chief Ministers headed by Mr. Hooda during the United Progressive Alliance government had made suggestions to give Minimum Support Price to farmers under the C2 formula, improve the method of measuring farmers' cost of cultivation and reduce the interest rates of their loans. Several farmer leaders have suggested that pending recommendations of the Hooda committee need to be implemented.