Hooda and Kiran flex political muscles in separate programmes in Bhiwani

July 10, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST

GURUGRAM

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former Congress Legislative Party leader Kiran Choudhry — representing rival camps in the faction-ridden State unit — held simultaneous programmes in the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency in a show of strength ahead of the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls due in the State next year.

While two dozen party MLAs, around 50 former Ministers, former MLAs and MPs, among others, were in attendance at the 8th “Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh” programme held under the leadership of Mr. Hooda reasserting his hold over the State unit, Ms. Kiran staked claim for her daughter Shruti Choudhry’s candidature from the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha constituency in a well-attended workers’ meeting at Nangal Choudhary.

Announcing a fight to the finish with the ruling BJP-JJP coalition, Mr. Hooda said “This record breaking crowd will bring prosperity to this area.” He announced that the next “Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh” programme will be held in Hisar coinciding with Rajiv Gandhi Jayanti on August 20.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan said the huge turnout showed that the support building in favour of the Congress had now turned into a tsunami and would wash away the ruling coalition.

Staking claim for her candidature, Ms. Shruti said the mass sentiments of the region were with her and it was her duty to respect those sentiments and contest the elections. She claimed that people were forced to migrate from the Nangal Choudhary area earlier because of drinking water scarcity, and she had made arrangements for water at a cost of ₹600 crore. The workers meeting at Nangal Choudhary was the fifth in a series of similar meetings in the constituency over the past few months.