Hooda accuses Haryana government of ignoring farmers

The former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hood, on Sunday said that a import-export policy for farmers' produce was discussed at the Congress' “Chintan Shivir” held earlier this month and it was decided to formulate the policy keeping the interests of the farming community at the top of the agenda.

Addressing a press conference at Rohtak, Mr. Hooda said there was also a discussion on making farmers debt-free and it was decided to constitute a national commission for this. “We also decided that in case of non-payment of loan, no farmer's land would be auctioned. Apart from this, it was agreed to give many more concessions including free electricity to the farmers,” he pointed out.

Mr. Hooda accused the State government of ignoring the demands and problems of the farmers. “Despite repeated demands, the government did not give a bonus on wheat to the farmers, even as the price of wheat in the international market is skyrocketing. The farmers of the country and the State should get the benefit,” he stated.

The former Chief Minister also said the future generations would have to bear the brunt of the indifferent attitude of the BJP-JJP government towards the education system. “The government has completely ignored the schools and model schools built during the Congress rule. In Rohtak, for example, model schools, which had to hold exams for admissions are not even able to fill their seats today,” he said.