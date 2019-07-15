Honey-trapped man resists robbery, killed

An IT professional was allegedly honey-trapped and murdered during a robbery in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden on Sunday, the police said.

The police said that some patrolling staff noticed a car parked on the roadside on Raghubir Nagar canal road. They got suspicious and when they reached near it, they found four men and a woman inside.

“When the patrolling staff in an Emergency Response Vehicle went near the car, the driver sped off towards Raghubir Nagar main road. Head Constable Manjeet Singh and other staff chased the car for about a km before they managed to intercept it,” said Monika Bhardwaj, DCP (West).

Ms. Bhardwaj said that the patrolling staff managed to overpower two persons, identified as Himanshu alias Billad, a resident of Tagore Garden and Deepak, a resident of Raghubir Nagar.

When asked as to why they were fleeing after seeing the police, they could not give a satisfactory answer and were brought to the police station for further interrogation. The other occupants of the car, however, managed to flee.

Himanshu and Deepak tried to mislead the police initially, but broke down during sustained interrogation and confessed to having committed a murder during a robbery bid, the police said.

During interrogation, they disclosed that a female accomplice had taken a man to Shivaji Enclave near a gas godown. They then took his mobile phone and bag and when the person resisted, they stabbed him and fled.

“A police team then went to Shivaji Enclave, where they found a car parked and a person inside it lying unconscious on the front seat, in a pool of blood. He had stab injuries on his right thigh and his body was partly clothed,” said Ms. Bhardwaj

The DCP said that the man was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. He has been identified as Bhupender Birdi (39), a resident of Saiyyad Village in Paschim Vihar.

The family members of the deceased were informed after which they reached the hospital. They told the police that he had left the house for an interview at an MNC in Gurugram, on July 13.

“We have arrested all other accused, including a woman under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 [murder] and 397 [robbery with an attempt to cause grievous injury] and 411 [dishonestly receiving stolen property] at Rajouri Garden police station. We have recovered the victim’s phone and his bag from the possession of the arrested persons,” said Ms. Bhardwaj.