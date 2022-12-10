Honest people have to prove their honesty, says Maliwal

December 10, 2022 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Swati Maliwal | Photo Credit: File Photo

A day after a Delhi court ordered the framing of charges against her, the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted in Hindi: “Those who work with honesty have to prove their honesty while thieves enjoy in the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A city court on Thursday ordered the framing of charges against Ms. Maliwal and three others for allegedly abusing their official positions to appoint AAP workers in the women’s rights body.

The DCW chief, in the same tweet, also said: “Handled lakhs of cases, saved several girls from trafficking, helped bust liquor-drug mafia, stood with the poor. This is my only sin. Till I’m alive, I’ll keep fighting.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

BJP writes to L-G

On Friday, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri wrote to the Lieutenant-Governor demanding an “extensive inquiry” into all the appointments made by the Delhi government over the past eight years. He alleged that the appointments, over which the court ordered the framing of charges against the DCW chief, could not have been made without Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s consent.

The case, against Ms. Maliwal and others, was lodged by the Anti-Corruption Branch based on a complaint by former DCW chairperson and BJP leader Barkha Shukla Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US