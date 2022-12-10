Honest people have to prove their honesty, says Maliwal

December 10, 2022 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - New Delhi

A day after a Delhi court ordered the framing of charges against her, the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal tweeted in Hindi: “Those who work with honesty have to prove their honesty while thieves enjoy in the country.”

A city court on Thursday ordered the framing of charges against Ms. Maliwal and three others for allegedly abusing their official positions to appoint AAP workers in the women’s rights body.

The DCW chief, in the same tweet, also said: “Handled lakhs of cases, saved several girls from trafficking, helped bust liquor-drug mafia, stood with the poor. This is my only sin. Till I’m alive, I’ll keep fighting.”

BJP writes to L-G

On Friday, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri wrote to the Lieutenant-Governor demanding an “extensive inquiry” into all the appointments made by the Delhi government over the past eight years. He alleged that the appointments, over which the court ordered the framing of charges against the DCW chief, could not have been made without Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s consent.

The case, against Ms. Maliwal and others, was lodged by the Anti-Corruption Branch based on a complaint by former DCW chairperson and BJP leader Barkha Shukla Singh.