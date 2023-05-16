Homeless after demolition drive, Bengali Colony residents protest at Jantar Mantar

May 16, 2023 03:13 am | Updated 03:16 am IST - New Delhi

Residents of Bengali Colony near the Tughlakabad Fort on Monday held a protest at Jantar Mantar, days after losing their homes and belongings in a demolition drive led by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Following a direction by the Delhi High Court on April 24 to remove encroachments in and around the Tughlakabad Fort, the ASI on April 30 conducted an anti-encroachment drive along with the police and CRPF, razing almost 2,000 houses.

In February 2016, the Supreme Court had declared the Tughlakabad Fort as ‘protected’ and directed the ASI to not allow any encroachment in its surroundings. By that time, a substantial number of houses with working class residents had come up in the area.

According to Section 19 of The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, no new structure can be constructed within 100 metres of the protected area — in this case the Tughlakabad Fort.

However, Bengali Colony residents insisted that most of the 2,000 houses demolished were more than 100 metres away. One of the protesters, who requested anonymity, said that many houses that actually fell within the 100-metre limit were not razed.

“The reason is that among the houses located within 100 metres of the Tughlakabad Fort is that of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. However, since we do not have any political power, our houses which are 400-500 metres away have been reduced to rubble”, the protester said.

The residents, who are living in makeshift camps in the area, have been seeking rehabilitation from the authorities, but a senior ASI official said it would be unlikely.

Among the protesters at Jantar Mantar was Renu Mondal, 45, who said the agitators came to Jantar Mantar after receiving permission from the authorities. Some women had also been on hunger strike for a few days ago against the demolition.

Lakshman Singh, 43, asked why the government issued documents like Aadhaar and PAN cards issue against his address if the area of his residence was illegal. “Our one-room apartment, shop and belongings have all been reduced to dust. The State and Central government have forced us into poverty,” he rued.

While most residents have said that the demolition happened without any prior notice, the senior ASI official said, “Notices were issued and distributed properly well in advance clearly mentioning the 25-day period for eviction and removal of enchantment.”