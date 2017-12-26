Homebuyers stage silent protest

Hundreds of homebuyers in Noida staged a silent protest against the Noida Authority at Sector 18 and Film City ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city for the inauguration of the Magenta Metro Line connecting Noida with Delhi.

The homebuyers, who are yet to receive the delivery of their flats in projects such as Jaypee Wish Town Noida, Amrapali, Supertech and Unitech, gathered near Sector 18 Metro station to march towards Botanical Garden Metro station and Amity University in Sector 125. However, they were stopped at Sector 18 by the police due to high security arrangements for the Prime Minister. .

Peaceful protest

“We have reached out to officials in Noida Authority as well as the State government but nothing has been done on ground till now. We had planned to reach out to the Prime Minister to communicate our plight, but were stopped by the police,” said Anu Khan, a homebuyer.

The buyers alleged that they were holding a peaceful protest but still they were detained and taken to Phase II police station. They were kept inside the police station for four hours and allowed to go only after Mr. Modi left the city.

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met distressed homebuyers here and pulled up the Noida Authority for lapses in the addressing their concerns. Mr. Adityanath has directed the officials to hand over 40,000 flats by December 31, while another 40,000 have to be handed over by March 2018.

Defaulters’ list

The Chief Minister had also asked the Noida Authority to draw up a list of defaulter builders categorising them as per their position on the properties — 1) who will be able to deliver the flats on time, 2) who would need the help of co-developers to complete their projects and 3) who won’t be able to complete their projects.

The homebuyers termed the Chief Minister’s promise of delivery of 80,000 homes by the end of next March in Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna expressway areas “an eyewash” and demanded that the government take stringent action and come up with an action plan for the pending projects. As many as 94 projects in Noida and around 190 in Greater Noida are stuck owing to financial reasons.

“We want that the Prime Minister should intervene. The co-developer policy should be implemented. The units that have been delivered in Noida or that are about to be delivered are those which had not yet received the occupancy or completion certificate and where people have already moved in,” said Amit Kumar, another homebuyer.

They pointed out that despite several assurances and various announcements nothing much had changed on the ground. It was also pointed out that despite a three-Minister committee being set up to resolve the homebuyers’ issues, nothing much had happened so far.

‘No help’

According to the protesters, during the UP elections, the BJP candidates had promised flat buyers of GB Nagar that they would be giving all possible support in securing the possession of their homes. But after the BJP victory in the elections nothing was done for them, they alleged.