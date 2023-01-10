ADVERTISEMENT

Home Secretary reviews Delhi’s IGI Airport decongestion efforts

January 10, 2023 01:31 am | Updated January 09, 2023 11:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Ajay Kumar Bhalla holds a high-level meeting with CISF, BCAS and DIAL officials; IGI Airport operator said it is working on a modern layout for the immigration counter

Jagriti Chandra

Numerous complaints of overcrowding were received from flyers last month. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday held a meeting with officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), to take stock of decongestion measures taken at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

During the high-level meeting, DIAL said that it is working on a modern layout for immigration counter which will ensure faster processing of passengers, amid complaints of overcrowding received from flyers in December 2022.

Explained | What is causing delays and chaos at Delhi airport?

The new layout will take three months to be prepared and will ensure that passengers are able to complete their documentation and submit biometric details in walkways before arriving at the immigration counter so that the area remains decluttered, the IGI Airport operator added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
‘Overcrowding in Delhi airport due to lack of security setup’

After Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia intervened following numerous passenger complaints, IGI Airport has added 10 scanners in the past month to address overcrowding at security checkpoints. It has also reduced the number of flights during peak hours (5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.) from 21 to 14 in order to better deal with passengers arriving at the airport. The excess flights have been accommodated in non-peak hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US