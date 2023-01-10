HamberMenu
Home Secretary reviews Delhi’s IGI Airport decongestion efforts

Ajay Kumar Bhalla holds a high-level meeting with CISF, BCAS and DIAL officials; IGI Airport operator said it is working on a modern layout for the immigration counter

January 10, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

Jagriti Chandra
Numerous complaints of overcrowding were received from flyers last month. File.

Numerous complaints of overcrowding were received from flyers last month. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday held a meeting with officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), to take stock of decongestion measures taken at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

During the high-level meeting, DIAL said that it is working on a modern layout for immigration counter which will ensure faster processing of passengers, amid complaints of overcrowding received from flyers in December 2022.

Explained | What is causing delays and chaos at Delhi airport?

The new layout will take three months to be prepared and will ensure that passengers are able to complete their documentation and submit biometric details in walkways before arriving at the immigration counter so that the area remains decluttered, the IGI Airport operator added.

After Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia intervened following numerous passenger complaints, IGI Airport has added 10 scanners in the past month to address overcrowding at security checkpoints. It has also reduced the number of flights during peak hours (5 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.) from 21 to 14 in order to better deal with passengers arriving at the airport. The excess flights have been accommodated in non-peak hours.

