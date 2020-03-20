‘Home quarantined’ stamp for those suspected of COVID-19

People arriving from abroad at the Indira Gandhi International Airport are being checked for COVID-19, and if directed to remain at home, are being stamped ‘Home Quarantined’. It also reads “Proud to protect Delhiites. Home quarantined” and has a date showing when the person was stamped.

“We started stamping people, who are directed at the airport to be home quarantined, from yesterday [Wednesday] evening,” a Delhi government official told The Hindu. People coming from abroad have to undergo two different medical checks and they are stamped at the second screening point at the airport, run by the Delhi government.

Visible symptoms

The first test is done by the airport authorities for visible symptoms, where, after an initial thermal screening, symptomatic passengers are isolated and moved to designated hospitals.

Others move to the second screening point, where they are either home quarantined or sent to a quarantine facility run by the government, depending on risk factors.

One of the first States to swing into action was Maharashtra, where four persons who were travelling from Mumbai to Surat were deboarded from Garib Rath train when co-passengers raised an alarm and the TTE noticed their stamps. All the four had arrived from Germany.

A total of 57 passengers are under quarantine at government facilities and 9,797 passengers are under home quarantine, AAP government said.

“Till date, 1,96,200 passengers from COVID-19-affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport and placed under surveillance. At least 4,547 passengers from affected countries were screened today,” an official statement said.

Also, two people who were already in isolation at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, tested positive on Thursday.