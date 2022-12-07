Home Ministry dismisses Sisodia’s allegation that officials were not cooperating in the governance of Delhi

December 07, 2022 01:57 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Union Home Ministry has refuted Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s allegations in the Supreme Court that officials were not cooperating in the governance of the capital.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla denied the claim that officials were absenting themselves from meetings.

“I have verified from all senior level officials of GNCTD [Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi] about non-receipt of tele calls, etc., and I have found that no such incidents have ever happened. It is submitted that all officials attend all meetings, except on some occasions. On enquiry I have learnt that the dates on which some officers could not attend the meetings were the days on which they were officially assigned some other duties by the Delhi government itself,” an affidavit by Mr. Bhalla said.

The affidavit also added that Delhi was a Union Territory and the serving bureaucrats came under the fold of the Central government.

“The present status of Delhi is in existence since the year 1993. Till date, no elected government in GNCTD has ever alleged any such alleged difficulties even during the period for which there were different parties ruling the Central government and GNCTD,” the affidavit said.

