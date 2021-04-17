Home isolation not possible for majority in city: Congress

NEW DELHI

17 April 2021

Corona App data incorrect, says Kumar

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar on Friday said a majority of people in the city live in one or two-room flats where home isolation is not possible. He said the Delhi government could have chosen community centres and schools for providing isolation facilities and taking some of the load off hospitals.

He alleged that the situation on the ground is very different from the availability of beds shown on the Corona App of the Delhi government and claimed that the data was incorrect.

Mr. Kumar said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has not consulted Opposition parties and experts to come up with a strategy to be adopted to control the virus. He said Congress had suggested him to call an all-party meeting for the same.

Hits out at civic bodies

The Delhi Congress also lashed out at the BJP-ruled municipal corporations of Delhi for doing nothing to keep the pandemic under control. “Civic body hospitals could have been readied to accommodate some of the COVID-19 patients, providing some breather to the over-stressed private and government hospitals,” Mr. Kumar said.

Commenting on the weekend curfew, Mr. Kumar said the government had decided not to close liquor shops where crowding happens over the weekend.

He added that people providing essential services are struggling to get passes to commute during the curfew.