Home guard sustains gunshot injuries

He and a head constable were trying to nab people caught slaughtering cow

A home guard sustained gunshot injuries after a few people, who were caught slaughtering a cow in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar, fired upon him and a head constable, the Delhi police said on Sunday.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said around 4 a.m. on Sunday, some passersby informed the police picket staff that cow slaughtering was taking place. Head constable Naveen Kumar and home guard Joginder rushed to the spot and tried to stop the people involved in it. However, they resisted and tried to flee in their four-wheeler.

The policemen intercepted them, but the accused hit their bike and the duo fell down, the DCP said, adding that they also fired upon the police party, injuring Mr. Joginder. He is out of danger, the DCP said.

A case was registered. A few suspects have already been identified and raids are being conducted to arrest them.