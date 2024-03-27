Home-cooked food, bed: facilities CM Kejriwal is allowed in ED lock-up

March 27, 2024 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Inside the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) lock-up, where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is currently lodged after being arrested in an excise policy-linked money laundering charge, an accused gets access to basic facilities like bed and bottled drinking water.

It is learnt that the toilet and bathroom are located a little away from the lock-up, which is guarded round the clock by security personnel. The premises are also monitored through closed-circuit television cameras (CCTVs).

If there is no specific court direction, the agency also provides food to the accused. The court may also allow the accused to meet their lawyer and relatives and have home-cooked meals.

In the case of Mr. Kejriwal, the court had directed that his interrogation be conducted at a place with CCTV coverage, in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.

While remanding the CM in ED custody till March 28, a court here had allowed him to meet his lawyers — Mohd. Irshad and Vivek Jain — between 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

“Besides this, the accused shall also be permitted to meet family members namely Sunita Kejriwal and Bibhav Kumar every day for half an hour during the above said hour,” the order also stated.

The court also took note of a separate application filed by Mr. Kejriwal seeking medicines and home-cooked food as prescribed by his doctor, as he suffers from hyperglycemia and various other medical conditions. The court directed that he be provided with medication and treatment as per the doctor’s prescription.

“It is further directed that in case ED is not able to provide the special diet as per prescription, then the applicant is allowed to be provided home food,” the court also said.

The CM had also filed another application seeking the replacement of a person responsible for bringing Mr. Kejriwal to court, claiming that he was unnecessarily harsh and mishandled people around the courtroom.

The court directed that a request be sent to the Special (CBI) judge concerned to get the relevant CCTV footage preserved and for a copy of it to be produced before the court on the next date of hearing.

