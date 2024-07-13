‘Holds considerable influence’: Delhi High Court rejects Bibhav Kumar’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Bibhav Kumar, personal secretary of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in the case of the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

The court denied him relief “keeping in view the nature and gravity of accusation and apprehension of the witnesses being influenced” in the case. It also said that Mr. Kumar holds “considerable influence” and that the possibility of witnesses being influenced or evidence being tampered with could not be ruled out at this stage.

Mr. Kumar is accused of assaulting the Rajya Sabha member at the Chief Minister’s official residence on May 13. The FIR was registered against him under IPC provisions, including those related to criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe, and attempt to commit culpable homicide. He was arrested on May 18.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta rejected Mr. Kumar’s contention that the allegations levelled by Ms Maliwal are “false and fabricated” and that the FIR against him was registered “after deliberations” only on May 16, three days after the alleged incident took place.

“...It may be preposterous at this stage to infer that petitioner (Kumar) has been falsely implicated and allegations have been concocted, since, apparently, the complainant (Maliwal) had no motive to implicate the petitioner,” the judge said.

“Allegations of assault at the Chief Minister’s Office cum Residence made by the complainant (a sitting member of Parliament) against the P.S. to the Chief Minister, cannot be disbelieved merely on account of delay in registration of FIR, since the events that unfolded after the incident reflect that complainant was in a traumatised condition faced with the unprovoked brutal assault,” the court added.

The judge said, “Since the complainant herself is a dignified member of a political party, she had second thoughts to lodge the complaint, considering the powerful position of the petitioner. As such, despite mustering the courage to visit the police station on the same day and informing the SHO, the complainant returned without lodging the FIR”.

The Delhi police’s counsel stated that there has been an effort to “suppress the crucial evidence” since only a selective portion of the CCTV footage at the CM’s residence was handed over to them in the course of the investigation.

The counsel also stated that though the cell phone of Mr. Kumar was seized, he had formatted it before handing it over to the police.

Ms. Maliwal, who was present during the proceedings, submitted that she apprehends a danger to her life. The Rajya Sabha member said she was being trolled on social media and that her image has been projected negatively.

