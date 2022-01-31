Holding hostage to earn quick money

New Delhi

31 January 2022 01:42 IST

While kidnapping-for-ransom cases have declined in the recent past, such incidents require specialised focus and a strategically planned operation in order to save the victim’s life and arrest the kidnapper ‘in a covert manner’, say police

On January 23, an 18-year-old teenager was kidnapped and killed by three persons in north Delhi’s Burari for a ransom of ₹10 lakh. The accused hatched the plan after assessing the victim’s family’s wealth. They abducted the teen on the pretext of inviting him to a birthday party and later strangulated him.

Last December, a 19-year-old youth, Kinshuk Aggrawal, was kidnapped at gunpoint from Ghazipur flower market. A woman, who worked in his father’s office, had hatched the plan along with her boyfriend and mother, after her husband suffered financial losses. Kinshuk was released after the kidnappers received ₹50 lakh of the ₹1 crore demanded.

A 32-year-old vegetable store owner was kidnapped for a ransom of ₹1 crore by two of his acquaintances in November last year. When he refused to give the money, he was strangled to death by his abductors.

In October, a seven-year-old boy was kidnapped from his house by a domestic help. The accused asked for a ransom of ₹1.1 crore because he wanted to buy a flat in Mumbai where he used to work as a decorator.

The child’s parents, who own a water treatment plant in Shahdara’s Gandhi Nagar, had received eight threat calls within three hours. The kidnapper refused to settle for a lesser amount and gave them an hour’s ultimatum. However, soon after, he was arrested from Gokulpuri metro station and the child was recovered, said DCP (Shahdara) R. Sathiyasundaram.

Top priorities

Rapid negotiations, coordinating with family members to identify the kidnapper and ensuring the safety of the abducted, are the priorities of the Delhi police while handling kidnapping cases in the Capital..

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana recently passed an order asking the Crime Branch officers to focus on kidnappings for ransom. Special units like anti-extortion and anti-kidnapping cell have been put in place for the purpose, according to him.

As per the data available till October last year, there have been 60 cases of kidnapping for ransom in the city since 2018. During the corresponding period between 2014 and 2017, the number of such cases were almost double at 113.

Senior police officers said that while the number of cases have declined in the recent past, such incidents require specialised focus and a strategically planned operation in order to save the victim’s life and arrest the kidnapper “in a covert manner”.

The first call

“Once a family member receives a ransom call, we coordinate and try to trace the call to know the kidnapper’s exact location…we keep him engaged in a conversation to buy time,” a senior police officer said.

The professional kidnappers are aware of their calls being traced and usually hang up within two minutes of the conversation, which is way below the minimum five-minute threshold required to trace a call.

“We mobilise and assign specific duties to all divisional officers of the area police station from where the incident is reported. The officer is briefed about the covert operations against the kidnappers. Our effort is to act swiftly and not give enough time to the abductors to react to the police chase,” an officer said.

An investigator explained how manpower is deployed in civilian clothes at various crucial locations across the city such as bus stands, high-rush markets, railway and metro stations.

“We take a family member with us for quick and easy identification of the accused,” he said.

Negotiate to buy time

The family member waits in the control room so that whenever a ransom call is received, the conversation with the kidnapper is carried out in the police presence. “It helps us to give appropriate instructions and try to distract the accused,” the officer added.

“The kidnappers keep changing locations for the ransom handover in the fear of being nabbed by the police. We keep negotiating with them so that our team gets enough time to locate and nab the accused. But if we feel a lot of time has been lost and there is a possibility of the kidnapper harming the abducted, then we send the family member to handover the ransom after deploying our officers in adjoining areas to lay a trap and arrest the accused,” another officer said.

Police sources said in such kidnapping-for-ransom cases, an FIR is lodged but the officer sets up a base camp and operates from different areas to avoid alerting the accused during the ongoing investigations. “The case strategy is usually devised and executed from adjoining areas,” an officer said.

In high-profile kidnapping cases, the anti-kidnapping cell of the Crime Branch carries out the investigation and also probes unsolved or pending cases with the district police.

Known to the targets

Describing the profile of kidnappers, officers said that in most cases, they turn out to be acquaintances, neighbours or employees who lure the victim as they have first-hand information about their target’s financial background. In a few instances, the kidnappers turn out to be professional gang members involved in abducting both children and adults alike.

The police said that out of the total such kidnapping cases, only a small percentage lead to heinous offences where abductors end up harming or killing the abducted. “The main motive is to earn quick money through extortion. Once the victim’s family delivers the money, the kidnapped are let off,” said an officer.

An investigator said that it is usually more difficult to track down professional kidnappers who are often aware of the police techniques in tracing them. If the kidnapper is known to the family, there are more chances of harm to the abducted, he said.