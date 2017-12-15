Hold self-defence classes for girls: L-G to govt

Safety of women, community policing and the use of technology are priorities for the Delhi Police, Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal said here on Thursday.

In addition to reviewing action taken on decisions taken since January 2017 at a Law & Order meeting chaired by him at Raj Niwas, the LG also stressed upon the need for self defence training programmes for girls in the school curriculum.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Home), the Delhi Police Commissioner, Commissioner (Transport) and Special Commissioners and Joint Commissioners of the Delhi Police.

“The L-G was apprised about the various initiatives taken by the force to ensure the safety of women in Delhi such as Joint Group Patrolling and Integrated checking being organized by the local police, traffic police and the Police Control Room,” Raj Niwas said in a statement.

According to data submitted by the force, in 2017, 29,732 joint integrated checking exercises were conducted. On his part, the L-G emphasised that the data of dark spots from districts needs to be sent promptly to the Delhi government and wide publicity needs to be given through news papers, at cinema halls and at places frequented by public through various apps.

Citizen centric initiatives of the Delhi Police, including self-defence courses for girls and women were also reviewed. In 2017, the L-G was informed, 1,79,079 women and girls had been trained.

The L-G also stressed upon the need for integrating self-defence training programmes in school the curriculum and directed the Chief Secretary to coordinate with the authorities concerned for its implementation.

The L-G also laid stress on the effective functioning and monitoring of CCTVs and was informed about the measures adopted by the force in the field of community policing such as Police YUVA, Mitra, Pehchan, Prahri among other initiatives.

“He appreciated efforts undertaken by Delhi Police under ‘YUVA’ scheme and desired to expand it further. He also stressed upon one app for the entire Delhi Police to offer all services at one platform to make it citizen centric,” Raj Niwas said.

Regarding the dissemination of information, the LG emphasized that the initiatives taken by the Delhi Police, particularly its apps and helpline numbers, should be made more interactive and disseminated extensively for awareness and the benefit of the public.

“He noted that dissemination of information and community outreach is need of the hour and should be suitably promoted. He also instructed that the use of technology may be maximised to ensure the smooth functioning of CCTVs as well as analysis of data related to crime,” the statement added.