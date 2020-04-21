Hold meeting on steps to curb domestic violence: HC

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre and the city government to hold top-level meeting to deliberate on measures to curb domestic violence and protect the victims during the ongoing lockdown.

A Bench of Justice J.R. Midha and Justice Jyoti Singh directed that a decision be taken in three days and “the fresh steps required for protection of the victims of domestic abuse/violence be implemented immediately”.

The High Court order came on a plea by an NGO — All India Council of Human Rights, Liberties and Social Justice (AICHLS) — seeking effective measures to be put in place as the cases of domestic violence are on a rise on account of women being confined to their homes.

The Bench which heard the case through videoconferencing on April 18, also issued notice to the Centre, the Delhi government and the National and Delhi women commissions seeking their stand on the petition by April 24.

The NGO, represented by advocates Arjun Sayal and Mithu Jain, sought strict enforcement of the provisions of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005. During the hearing, the Delhi government and Delhi Commission for Women said that there are sufficient measures in place to safeguard victims of domestic violence and child abuse amidst the lockdown.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG ) Maninder Acharya also submitted that the Ministry of Women and Child Development has also noticed that a quick response mechanism is required for special circumstances that are prevailing.

“Accordingly, the Ministry has issued certain directions to the District Collectors/ District Magistrates concerned to make suitable duty roster for the concerned officers so that they are able to provide essential services to the affected victims of domestic violence,” the ASG said.