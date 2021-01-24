Hold House session on ₹26,000-cr. scam: BJP

The BJP on Saturday demanded that the Delhi government convene a special session of the Delhi Assembly so that an alleged ₹26,000-crore scam can be discussed in detail.

BJP MLAs, along with Leader of Opposition, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and former State BJP president and MLA Vijender Gupta demanded a joint advisory conference on the alleged ₹26,000 crore scam in the Delhi Jal Board, from the government “without delay.”

Meanwhile, the party announced that Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will preside over an event to honour those who have donated towards the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

State General Secretary Kuljit Singh Chahal said that BJP workers will visit 43 lakh houses in Delhi to contact them for cooperation in the construction of Ram temple.

“Whether it is a rickshaw-puller, a vegetable seller or general public, everyone can give any amount according to their wish. This public awareness campaign will be conducted from February 1 to February 27,” he said.