‘Hold fresh recruitment tests for primary teachers’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday reiterated its demand that the Delhi government hold a fresh recruitment test for primary teachers, the question papers of which were allegedly leaked on the day of the examination held in late October.

‘Massive bungling’

The demand by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta came following recommendation of the Delhi Police crime branch to “cancel the entire examination process [of the Primary Recruitment Test]” for the post of primary teachers on account of “massive bungling”.

“This exposes the inefficiency and corruption of the Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board [DSSSB]. [The police’s recommendation] is a victory for honest candidates who were struggling for cancellation of the test on account of the question paper getting leaked,” the Rohini legislator said.

The “real victory” however, according to Mr. Gupta, would be their getting a fair opportunity at the earliest to reappear in the “fairly conducted re-examination”.

The test for primary teachers was conducted on October 29 and was aimed at selection of teachers in schools under the three municipal corporations of Delhi. Mr. Gupta had on December 2 met Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal and submitted a memorandum demanding that the examination be scrapped and rescheduled.

Mr. Gupta has demanded that a fresh date for the recruitment test must be announced at the earliest “to do justice to the hard work put in by honest candidates”. In addition, he had demanded probe into the alleged bungling by the DSSSB so that the “entire nexus behind the scandal” can be exposed and the guilty punished. He had also urged the Delhi government to prevent repetition of such a scam.