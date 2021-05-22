Hold all-party meeting, BJP tells AAP govt.

Appeals to CM to convene an all-party meeting to discuss action plan

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Saturday expressed “serious concern” over the high mortality rate in the Capital and demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal immediately convene an all-party meeting including, experts and scientists to discuss the action plan to deal with the impending third wave of COVID-19.

Mr. Bidhuri said that while the number of cases in Delhi had been showing a declining trend, the high mortality rate was a matter of serious concern and needed to be investigated.

“The death rate in Delhi was 1.62% while the national average was 1.27%. Delhi’s death rate is the highest in the country and it also an indication of the poor healthcare infrastructure in the Capital, especially in government hospitals and facilities,” Mr. Bidhuri alleged.

“In addition to this, the continued rise in the number of black fungus cases in Delhi is also very disturbing. More than 200 cases of black fungus have been discovered in Delhi. The Delhi government has not declared is as an epidemic,” he alleged.

Mr. Kejriwal should immediately convene an all-party meeting to discuss the action plan to deal with the third wave in the Capital, Mr. Bidhuri demanded.