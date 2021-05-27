HoDs and Deans review reforms

GURUGRAM

A two-day event to review the status of curricular reforms carried out by various academic departments of the Central University in sync with the National Education Policy-2020 concluded at its campus in Mahendragarh on Wednesday.

Uniform template

All the Deans and heads of the departments made presentations on the steps taken for executing the curricular reforms in line with NEP-2020 and UGC quality mandate. After brainstorming sessions on each component of curricular reforms, the Deans and heads agreed on adopting a uniform template for the revised curriculum of undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The event concluded with consensus on developing the NEP-based curriculum according to the uniform template featuring background, programme outcomes, programme specific outcomes, postgraduate attributes, structure of masters course, learning outcome index, semester-wise courses and credit distribution.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. R.C. Kuhad remarked that devising a uniform template for curriculum development should help the departments in structuring the curriculum in a standard format, highlighting the striking features as spelled out in NEP-2020 and UGC Quality Mandate.