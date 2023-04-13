ADVERTISEMENT

Hoax bomb scare in south Delhi school; probe ordered

April 13, 2023 01:27 am | Updated 01:27 am IST - New Delhi

The police said that The Indian School received the hoax email at 10.49 a.m. and checking was conducted after the premises were evacuated; the school had received a similar email in November 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Teachers and students being evacuated from The Indian School at Sadiq Nagar, after it received a bomb threat via email on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A school in south Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar was evacuated on Wednesday after it received a hoax email claiming bombs were planted on the premises.

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said, “The Indian School received the [bomb threat] email at 10.49 a.m. and a person from the school, Brijesh, informed the Defence Colony police station. The school was evacuated immediately and security personnel began a thorough inspection of the premises.”

The police said that bomb squads and SWAT teams reached the school after the evacuation and the Special Cell was also alerted.

“Multiple rounds of thorough checking of the school premises were undertaken by the security teams. The email threat appears to be hoax,” the DCP said.

She added that investigation is under way to track the sender and source of the email.

The Indian School had received a similar threat email in November 2022 sent via a German IP server, the officer said.

