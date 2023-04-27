Hoax bomb email triggers panic at DPS, Mathura Road

April 27, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Public School, Mathura Road on Wednesday received a bomb threat via an email. However, no suspicious object was found during an intensive search on the premises, the police said.

A bomb disposal squad, along with police personnel, a dog squad and a fire tender were rushed to the spot, and 4,000 students were safely evacuated, the DCP said.

Earlier this month, The Indian School in Delhi’s Sadiq Nagar had received a similar email that was later declared a hoax. The same school had received a hoax threat in November 2022 as well. An officer investigating the case said after they tracked the April 12 email ID and IP address of the device, it was revealed that the mail was sent from a server based in Russia. “We’re in touch with the Russian police for further details. No person has been identified yet,” the officer said.

DCP (South East) Rajesh Deo said the DPS authorities received the threat on the official email ID of the school administration and the police were informed around 8 a.m.

The DCP said a probe is under way and a case has been registered under the IT Act and relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code.

