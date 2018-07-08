Hoax bomb call on Kolkata-bound train

more-in

The police control room on Saturday evening received a call regarding a bomb threat on a Kolkata bound train that was eventually declared a hoax a few hours later.

The call was received at 5.21 pm, the police said. It stated that a bomb would go off in the Howrah Rajdhani that had departed at 4:55pm. “The train was stopped when it was about to reach Ghaziabad and an intensive search was carried out,” a senior police officer said, adding that Railway Police Force, Government Railway Police (GRP), local police and dog squad carried out the search.

The train was then allowed to depart around 7pm.

Railways, in a statement, said that preliminary search suggested that that the call was hoax but the GRP was probing the matter. “The person who made the call is being interrogated,” the officer said.